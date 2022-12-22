Biden to Zelensky: “You are the man of the year in the USA”

“You are the man of the year. You are absolutely the man of the year. You are not only the man of the year for the world, but especially for us Americans. Welcome.” US President Joe Biden said this to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky received at the White House.

Biden: “The world must remain united in support of Kiev in 2023”

“The people of Ukraine are demonstrating to the whole world their courage, and an unwavering determination to defend their country. Ukraine is an inspiration to all of us as it defends itself against Russia’s continued attacks against civilians and public infrastructure, always more brutal. US citizens and the international community must fully understand the situation in Ukraine, and the need to defend the country also in 2023″. With these words, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, addressed the Ukrainian citizens directly during a press conference at the White House with his counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden: “You will never be alone, your struggle is part of something bigger”

“You will never be alone, we will be with you as long as it takes. Your struggle is part of something bigger.” Joe Biden said this in a press conference at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden to Zelensky: “Mr. President, welcome back”

“Mr. President it’s a pleasure to have you back, I’m glad you managed to make this journey to be here and you know it’s an honor to be by your side in the defense of Ukraine. It’s already been 300 days since the brutal assault on Ukraine, a attack on the country’s existence as a nation, an attack on the innocent Ukrainian people, for no reason other than intimidation”. US President Joe Biden said this when he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

