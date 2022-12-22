A hail of applause welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky’s entry into the US Congress, traveling outside Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

“I want to thank the Americans” and tell them that the aid granted to Kiev “is not charity but an investment in global security and democracy”, said the Ukrainian president, in view of the approval of a new aid package in Kiev soon upon ratification by Joe Biden.

Zelensky received the confirmation of supplies of Patriot missiles – with which to “prevent attacks on civilian infrastructure” – and the indefinite support of the United States “for all of 2023” and “as long as necessary”.

Biden specified that only the Ukrainians can dictate the terms of the peace: “Ukraine’s struggle is part of something bigger. Americans stand up to bullies and fight for freedom. We all know what’s at stake here, it’s been since World War II that a European country hasn’t been attacked.”

Zelensky’s presence in Congress also has the purpose of attracting all those Republicans who were beginning to be skeptical of aid to Kiev. “Ukraine’s victory will also be America’s victory,” he observed, mentioning his proposal for a peace formula already presented at the G20.

“It’s Christmas in a few days. In Ukraine we will also celebrate it by candlelight, and not out of romance. We don’t have electricity and many don’t have water. But we’re not complaining. The light of our faith will illuminate Christmas”, added Zelensky, reiterating that what millions of Ukrainians wish for right now is “victory, only victory”.

The Ukrainian president also symbolically gave the deputies a flag of his country that until yesterday flew in Bakhumt, signed by the forces of Kiev.

Before his historic congressional address, Zelensky met with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The latter himself reported that according to the Ukrainian leader, failure to approve the aid that Congress is evaluating could “cost human lives”.

US assistance is not limited to weapons. The federal budget of 1,700 billion dollars also includes 45 billion in aid to Ukraine, exceeding the request presented by Biden. So far, between humanitarian, economic and military aid, the US has already provided Kiev with funding of around 68 billion dollars.