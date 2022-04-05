It will be at 5:00 p.m.

Volodimir Zelenski, President of Ukraine, will speak at the Congress of Deputies by videoconference. The appointment is at 5:00 p.m. and can be followed through AS.com.

He will address all the deputies and explain the situation in which Ukraine is immersed. Zelenski has been telling during these weeks in the European parliaments that he has spent in his country and has asked for international help.

Today it is pronounced after the Bucha massacre. Batet, president of the Congress, has said about the intervention of the president of Ukraine: “The idea is that he takes a firm commitment that Spain will be at the foot of the canyon”.