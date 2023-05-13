The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Rome today. The program of the visit includes a meeting at the Quirinale with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Zelensky will then go to Palazzo Chigi where he will have an interview with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Press releases after 2 pm, with over 30 accredited journalists for the Sala dei Galleoni and with CNN which should follow the event live.

Then, according to Vatican sources, Zelensky will meet the Pope in the Vatican in the afternoon, after 3 pm.