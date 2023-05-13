Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome. The President of Ukraine will be the protagonist of a lightning visit for a series of meetings in the Italian capital. He will be received by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on a day which – pending official confirmations – will also feature a face-to-face meeting with Pope Francis and an interview with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Zelensky, at the end of the program, would then leave for Germany, first to Berlin to see Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, then to Aachen to receive the Charlemagne prize.

Zelensky’s visit is characterized by special security measures. Timetables and movements are not disclosed. Until just over 24 hours ago, Vatican sources continued to define the meeting between Pope Francis and Zelensky as “possible”: the official announcement relating to the face-to-face meeting at the Vatican did not arrive on Friday and, therefore, also for reasons security, no time details were provided. On 13 May, the Pontiff has several appointments on his agenda: starting at 9. The last scheduled hearing is at 11.30. More probable then that the face-to-face between Francesco and Zelensky could take place in the afternoon.

Zelensky’s visit to the Vatican is closely watched by Russia. The meeting is not directly connected to the “peace mission” announced by the Pontiff according to the Russian news agency Tass which cites a Vatican source, according to whom the visit beyond the Tiber had not been planned and “the request was received only a few days ago”.

“The ‘peace mission’ is a special initiative, not currently public”, added the source, recalling that the Pontiff usually meets foreign heads of state at their request. The Vatican sources cited by Tass consider it “very probable”, in the event of a meeting, that a peace agreement will be discussed.

