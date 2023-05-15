There France has promised new military aid to Kiev during the announced trip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris. A joint Ukraine-France statement, published by the Elysee, says that new supplies will be prepared to meet the most urgent and immediate needs to strengthen defenses against Russia. The statement also said that Paris will continue to help Kiev defend itself, “focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities to defend the population against Russian attacks.” The statement was released after a three-hour working dinner between French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelensky, who made a surprise trip to France after visiting Germany and Italy.

France “will train and equip” several Ukrainian battalions “with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including Amx-10rc”, the Elysée statement continues. “The military support provided by France since the beginning of the war to allow Ukraine to defend itself continues and new deliveries are being prepared considering the most urgent and immediate needs of Ukraine”, the text continues.

France is focusing its “efforts on supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities,” the joint statement underlined. “Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase our collective pressure on Russia through new sanctions in order to weaken this country’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression,” the two countries said.

“The future of Ukraine and its people lies in the European family. The European Union has already recognized Ukraine’s European perspective and granted it the status of candidate country”, the statement continues, adding that France “looks forward to the report of the European Commission to start accession negotiations.” France reaffirms, in this text, Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements and wants to help “Ukraine to continue on its path towards the Euro-Atlantic family”, we read.

After landing at a military airport near the French capital, Zelensky was greeted by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Foreign Minister Caterina Colonna.

This was the Ukrainian leader’s second visit to Paris since the start of the war, following his meeting with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the French capital in February. During that meeting, Zelensky had asked for further military assistance for his country. Macron said at the time that France was “determined to help Ukraine win”.

Zelensky’s latest trip outside of Ukraine has taken him to Rome, Berlin and the western German city of Aachen, less than 400 kilometers northeast of Paris, where on Sunday he received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the Ukrainian people for their efforts in thwarting the large-scale Russian attack on their country. The Charlemagne Prize, a non-monetary and largely symbolic award, was established in 1950 to celebrate efforts towards European unification.

“This is yet another recognition that our people are defending freedom – their own and that of all of Europe – and strengthening European unity,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

During his visit to Berlin, Zelensky thanked Germany for its support so far, also asking for support regarding the delivery of fighter jets, a contentious issue among Kiev’s western allies. During talks with Scholz, Zelensky called for German support in securing modern fighter jets, saying Ukraine is working to “create a coalition of fighter jets”.

“It is a strong signal to welcome you here in Berlin today,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the start of a press conference held in Berlin with the Ukrainian president. “We are not relaxing our support,” Scholz continued, alluding to the new aid package worth 2.7 billion euros. Scholz reiterated his intention to support Ukraine “as long as necessary”. Military and humanitarian aid will also be “guaranteed in the coming years,” Scholz said. Germany is in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people: “Faced with the horror, with the blatant injustice, we are getting even closer.”