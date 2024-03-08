Turkey is ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. So does the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. “We are ready to host a summit in which Russia is also present,” the president said. Ankara – added Erdogan – is ready to mediate to “end the war with a fair peace on the basis of negotiations”.

“We don't see how you can invite people who will block, destroy and kill everything,” Zelensky replied, citing Kiev's plans for a possible summit in Switzerland, initially without a Russian presence. The Russians can be called in after “the civilized countries of the world have prepared a detailed plan,” she added.

Zelensky has meanwhile signed with Erdogan a series of trade and defense agreements as part of his visit to Türkiye. “The dialogue between Ukraine and Turkey is always sincere and fruitful. Today we have reached agreements on joint defense projects both at the level of governments and companies”, declared Zelensky on social media, speaking of agreements that aim to “rationalize trade and eliminate barriers for businesses”. “Various important documents at the level of Ministries of Defense were also signed,” he added.

“I am grateful to Turkish President Erdogan for his efforts to free our citizens from Russian captivity. Thanks to Turkey's mediation, we have achieved significant humanitarian results. Now we count on further efforts,” the Ukrainian president wrote on

“Today I presented a list of our Ukrainian citizens, including Crimean Tatars, who were repressed by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and are detained in Russian prisons and camps in extremely harsh and inhumane conditions,” he added.

“We must free them all, both fighters and civilians, those who were captured while defending their people and those who suffer Russian repression simply for who they are: Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, everyone,” he continued. “Like Nariman Dzhelyal, Lenie Umerova, Server Mustafayev and all other illegally detained people. Every person deserves to live a dignified life in their own home and in peace.”