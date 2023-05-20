It’s Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Day at the G7 in Japan. The leader of Kiev landed in Hiroshima with a French plane that left from Jeddah airport, in Saudi Arabia, where he was attending the Arab League summit. The Ukrainian president will attend the last day of the summit in Japan in person.

As soon as he landed, Zelensky wrote on his social channels: “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Strengthened security and cooperation for our victory. Today peace will become closer”. In the morning the Ukrainian leader had a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Brazilian President Lula could have a private meeting with Zelensky, on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Confirmation comes from Brazilian diplomatic sources. Lula has pledged to promote a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia and last week Zelensky received his international advisor, Celso Amorim, in Kiev.