Imposing security measures in Germany for the visit of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensk. Landing in Berlin around 0.30, Zelensky then moved by helicopter to the Bendlerblock, the second official residence of the Minister of Defence. In the afternoon, transfer to Aachen aboard a government Airbus, where Zelensky will receive the Charlemagne Prize. On Twitter Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, posted a short video on Twitter of the security measures in force in Germany today.