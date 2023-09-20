Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks at Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vasili Nebenzia, as he addresses the United Nations Security Council, Wednesday in New York. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

Dressed in a fatigue suit, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke this Wednesday before a UN Security Council meeting in a special session to address the conflict in Ukraine within the framework of the organization’s 78th General Assembly. The complaints of the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, who altered the agenda to criticize the first place on the list of speakers granted to the Ukrainian president, were of no use. Zelensky has undeterred displayed the list of grievances from a year and a half of war imposed by Russia in his country to once again put pressure on the international community and guarantee the continuity of his military support for Kiev. On the ground, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has made the biggest gains in almost four months. Meanwhile, in New York, Zelensky has repeated his well-known message: the Russian invasion is, in addition to “criminal,” “unjustified.”

“The majority of countries in the world recognize the truth about this war,” which has now lasted more than 570 days, said Zelensky, sitting in front of the Russian ambassador. “This is a criminal and unjustified aggression by Russia against our nation, aimed at seizing the territory and resources of Ukraine.” The content of his speech was not very different from that delivered the day before, also for the first time in person in this forum, before the plenary session of the 78th General Assembly. “Nothing has changed for Russia at the United Nations. The UN is at a dead end. “Humanity does not look to the United Nations with hope regarding the defense of sovereign borders,” he lamented.

For this reason, the Ukrainian president urged to end Russia’s right of veto in the Security Council – a power of the five permanent members – which has blocked the body and has made it practically impossible to adopt any initiative on the war. of Ukraine from the moment the Russian invasion began. Precisely that day, February 24, 2022, the Council held an emergency meeting on the crisis.

Given the blockade, the resolutions condemning Russian aggression have been adopted in the General Assembly, or plenary session, of the institution, but with a lower rank, since they are not binding. For this reason, like Zelensky, the 10 non-permanent members of the Council have also called this Wednesday for the reform of the institution to “confront the complex and pressing threats to global peace and security.” The request involves limiting the use of the veto mechanism available to the five permanent members of the highest UN body, which are, in addition to Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has limited himself to responding that the right of veto is a “legitimate tool” for Moscow.

The blockade of the Security Council due to the Russian veto —“a privilege that Russia is not going to give up voluntarily,” the Ukrainian president has stressed— has become the elephant in the UN room. Reforming the veto mechanism will not be easy, however: doing so would be equivalent to reforming the structure of the UN bodies themselves.

Therefore, Zelensky has proposed several measures to limit the crippling power of Russia as a permanent member. The Ukrainian president has suggested that every time a member state applies the right of veto, the vote reaches the General Assembly and is eventually overturned by a qualified majority. The Assembly’s resolutions have so far condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine by a majority, although showing a fracture between the countries of the West and those of the so-called global south.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Zelensky has also raised the possibility of a State being suspended as a member of the Security Council for a certain period of time “when it resorts to aggression against another nation in violation of the principles of the UN charter.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.