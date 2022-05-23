FROM THE ENROLLMENT TO DAVOS. He wants weapons, of course, “all that Ukraine needs”. But to get them and try to win the war, or at least not lose it, Volodymyr Zelensky knows that fighting is only part of the business. He must be able to keep the attention of a West that shows signs of distraction after exactly three months of war (today). He must involve and also scare away possible allies. “We are at a turning point in history – the Ukrainian president reminds the participants of the World Economic Forum -: it is time to decide whether to let brute force rule the world or not”. This is why he asks the powerful of the Earth gathered in Davos not to “repeat the mistakes made in Munich in 1938, to prevent one person from harming too many”. He complains that Putin, the new Hitler way of seeing him, had to be stopped first, after Georgia, Crimea and Syria. Now, however, it takes cannons and planes of the best. But also very harsh sanctions, a voice to which the list of the man from Kiev is precise: total embargo of oil and gas; ban on all banks; interruption of any economic relationship. Nothing less.

It is unlikely that he will succeed, even if the German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said right here in the Swiss Alps that “Germany is ready to move forward on the Russian oil embargo, even without Hungary”. It is a mission that stops one step away from the impossible. Yet Zelensky tries it with his usual conviction when he appears on the three immense screens of the largest conference room of the congress center where the unusual spring edition of the Forum takes place. Strange to see gentlemen in ties and elegant ladies stand up and applaud a leader wrapped in a Ukrainian army shirt, the same one who two years ago was among them in the suit of the best bargains. They treat him like a star and he doesn’t smile. He offers only an austere look that only at times seems to light up, more for hope than for anything else.

“I always start the day with the casualty count,” says Zelensky. Yesterday the war served him early in the morning 87 bodies found under the rubble of a bombing in Desna, north of Kiev. “Our future will be without them”, he emphasizes, a future that he defines at the same time as “complex and simple”, because the ultimate goal is “to allow the Ukrainian nation to be independent and live in peace in its territory”. It is easy “because we will be united and because victory awaits us in our future”. It is difficult, because “with such a neighbor the war can repeat itself at any moment”. Fault of the West, needless to say. And how sanctions are decided.

The issue, Zelensky notes, is that there is a tendency to give the impression that the most terrible actions can go unpunished. It follows that the punitive mechanism should be rethought, become preventive and not consecutive: “We must change the paradigm, create an institution that prevents crimes from being perpetrated, we would not have been forced to stop the world’s second army if it had been done before” . You are calling for new global organizations, similar to the United24 fund created by Kiev to collect humanitarian aid. “It should be about offering 24-hour relief from a crisis, wherever it is,” he specifies, withdrawing George Marshall when he said his 1947 plan “was not against a country but against hunger.” Now, she insists, it would also serve to overcome despair, poverty and chaos.

“Prevention” is the key that Zelensky offers to the Forum. Meanwhile, Moscow must be hit hard. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko opened fire by calling for sanctions on European companies that continue to do business with Russia, which must be “cut off from the global economy”. The president went further. He asks that all economic relationships be terminated. That all Russian assets outside the country be seized and frozen, then made available to the victims of Putin’s aggression. “This is not easy either – he concedes – but the aggressor must lose everything”. Otherwise he will do it again. Him and others like him.

Sir Lawrence Freedman, professor emeritus at King’s College London, reacts to the provocation by speaking of the time that passes for Ukraine: “We must strike now, we must strike firmly”. There are many who think that Zelensky could lose due to Western disinterest. Reason why, the former actor does not hesitate to warn of the many possible crises that could result from the offensive of the new Tsar. He thinks above all of wheat, of blocked supplies, “of food cargoes that Russia smuggles to some countries”, an accusation that deserves an interesting check. He proposes a humanitarian channel to distribute food in Africa and Asia, which could mean the reopening of the port of Odessa and, in the meantime, the possibility of delivering grain and seeds through Poland, hypotheses currently on the table. It would be a first stake in dialogue on which to base a possible broader negotiation. Many are thinking about it. Italy too.

“I invite you to be part of this reconstruction,” concluded Zelensky, referring to Ukraine as geopolitical governance. On paper they are all with him. This is also testified by the “Russia House” on the Davos Promenade, a building that generally housed the Moscow delegation and has now become the Russian “House of War Crimes”. The collective commitment to the Ukrainian cause is widespread, the funding of the yellow-blue delegation to the Forum seems to have been massive. Twelve representatives of the government arrived to spread their sense of widespread urgency, to say that the wave will be long and will strike everywhere. Also present was the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko with his brother Wladimir, both former boxers, two giants certain that “all Russian state-controlled newspapers should be closed because it is not information but propaganda”.

It won’t happen, not this. But according to the founder of the Forum, Klaus Schwab, the people of Davos are ready to help, a promise also reaffirmed by the president of Switzerland who will organize the first summit for reconstruction in July in Lugano, an act that is more superstitious than concrete these days. Today it’s up to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, then the only continental leader in charge of the Forum, Olaf Scholz, will arrive. Clarification is needed. If businessmen cheer Zelensky, not all European capitals seem ready to do it in the same way. Between war and peace, for now, they have chosen waiting. Thus, in the long run, the situation will only get worse. –