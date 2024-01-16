“Putin embodies war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Anyone who believes that they only care about Ukraine is fundamentally mistaken.” Ukraine is not just defending itself: “Which European state could mobilize a force comparable to the Ukrainian army against Russia today?”

Zelensky pointed out that all warnings from the West that equipping the Ukrainian army with Western weapons would cause Russia to escalate were wrong. The reluctance to supply weapons helped Russia and deprived Ukraine of opportunities. Every Russian rocket still has Western components. “Can the West be satisfied with the result of its sanctions?” asked Zelensky, who also thanked the West for its support.

The year 2024 must bring the decision, said Zelensky, who opposed suggestions to just freeze the conflict. “Putin is a predator who doesn’t like frozen food,” Zelensky said, recalling the failed attempts to use the Minsk process to deter Putin from further escalation.

“We don’t want revenge, we want justice and to be free”

The goal must be lasting peace. “This process begins today,” said Zelensky, who praised Switzerland’s willingness to play a mediation role. Last Sunday, security advisors from 83 countries met in Davos to discuss a Ukrainian peace plan. Russia has so far stayed away from this process; There are hopes in Davos that China could influence Russia.







In Davos, Zelenskyj will meet representatives of Western governments, but also business representatives from the United States. The president was confident that aid from the West will continue to flow this year. “Ukraine has shown that it can not only resist Putin’s soldiers, it has also reformed the state,” emphasized Zelensky, referring to Western demands.

Ukraine has shown that it can hold out; All the talk that Putin has more staying power is not true. “We don’t want revenge, we want justice and to be free,” the president said. He was greeted with a standing ovation.

China is promoting cooperation

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang at the World Economic Forum earlier called for overcoming distrust between nations and returning to trusting cooperation. The trust between nations has enabled good economic development in the past.







Li put forward five suggestions for more trusting cooperation. Firstly, in his opinion, cooperation in overall economic management should work better. Secondly, global supply chains should be protected, especially in industry – the increase in trade restrictions in the recent past has undermined the efficiency of a global economy with a strong division of labor.



China's Prime Minister Li Qiang in Davos

Third, Li advocated closer cooperation in science and innovation. In his fourth point, Li also advocated closer cooperation in combating climate change. To achieve this, the exchange of green technologies must be promoted. And finally, there is a need for closer cooperation between the North and the South and among the countries of the South.

China has shown that it deserves trust. The Chinese economy reminds him of the Alps – if you want to see the beauty of the Alps, you have to look at them from a greater distance. This also applies to the Chinese economy, said Li. China will remain an important driver for the development of the global economy. In 2023, the Chinese economy remained slightly above the target of 5 percent with growth of 5.2 percent.

The Chinese premier is visiting Davos at a time when many Western business people are increasingly doubting whether the country's dynamic economic recovery will continue. Recently, producer and consumer prices had fallen. According to the latest data, investment by foreign companies in China is now below the level of investment by Chinese companies abroad.

In general, the question in the West is whether the Chinese government is prepared to accept significant economic losses in exchange for a more restrictive domestic policy and a more aggressive foreign policy. The fact that the People's Republic is represented at the World Economic Forum with the largest delegation in six years was acknowledged in Davos, but does not eliminate all doubts.