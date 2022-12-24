Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in a speech on Christmas Eve that the Ukrainians are creating their own Christmas miracle by continuing to resist the Russians. “We will not wait for a miracle, we create it ourselves.”

In his speech, Zelensky looked back on the past ten months of war. He said freedom has a high price, but slavery costs even more, referring to life under Russian occupiers. In some living rooms, there will be an empty chair, the president said. The streets may be less lit than usual, there may even be the sound of air raid sirens or (‘worse’) gunshots and explosions.

But still, the president argued, the Ukrainians will persevere. "We endured the beginning of the war, we endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. Even in complete darkness we will find each other. If there is no heat we will hug each other. We will get through this winter because we know what we are fighting for."

January

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church traditionally does not celebrate Christmas in December, but on January 7. However, more and more Ukrainians choose to celebrate Christmas on December 25, in line with the rest of the world, and not on the day that many Russians celebrate Christmas.

Ten months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine. Expected a quick victory, the invasion turned out to be the beginning of a tough, bloody war with fierce Ukrainian resistance. In recent months, Ukraine has even regained ground from Vladimir Putin’s army. That was at the cost of tens of thousands of deaths. Millions of Ukrainians fled the violence.

"We have been fighting for more than 300 days, for eight years," Zelensky said in the speech, which lasted nine minutes. "Let's get them what they want?" No, was his answer. With the wisdom of God, courage and bravery, faith and patience, evil will be overcome, the president said.