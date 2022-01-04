At the Bukovel ski resort in Ivano-Frankivsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stayed in the same hotel with businessman Igor Kolomoisky. On Tuesday, January 4, the newspaper “Ukrainian Truth” reports, citing sources.

“The President arrived at the hotel of the ski resort (Bukovel – Ed.) On January 4, the guards were accommodated in one of the rooms next to him. At the same time, on the same fifth floor as Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage are visiting, ”the message says.

According to the newspaper, Kolomoisky himself said that he had not seen Zelensky and had no plans.

“I haven’t heard, haven’t seen each other and I don’t plan. At 16.00 (17.00 Moscow time) I am leaving (to the city of Dnipro – Ed.), ”He said.

December 14 American newspaper The Washington Times wrote that the President of Ukraine entered into a confrontation with energy tycoon Rinat Akhmetov, pursuing an “anti-oligarchic policy” that hits the economy, but at the same time he bypasses “patrons and sponsors”, in particular Igor Kolomoisky.

The publication also noted the role of Kolomoisky in the political crisis in Ukraine.

It was noted that the adopted law on taxation of mining operations did not affect the mining of manganese ores, which is controlled by Kolomoisky.

On October 3, the international consortium of investigative journalism published data on the offshore accounts of a number of world politicians and famous people. According to the documents, Zelensky and his associates could have been involved in the transfers of $ 40 million from structures associated with Kolomoisky.

According to Zelensky, there is no novelty in the published data. He stressed that his predecessor Petro Poroshenko tried to use this information against him during the election race.