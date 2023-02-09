Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky addressed the European Parliament in Brussels. This Thursday, February 9, the president thanked the bloc for the help provided to his country to fight against the Russian invasion. In addition, he stressed that his country and Europe have a shared future and that defeating Moscow’s forces is also protecting the old continent.

The applause and recognition marked the third stop of Volodimir Zelensky’s tour in Europe. This Thursday, January 9, the president was in Brussels, Belgium, and addressed the European Parliament.

Zelensky began by thanking the bloc for the aid it has received since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago. At the same time, he assured that the struggle that is taking place on the soil of his country is also a battle to liberate Europe.

“Europe, we are defending ourselves against the greatest anti-European force in the modern world,” he said, adding: “We, the Ukrainians, on the battlefield, together with you.”

Soon after, Zelensky praised European values. According to him, he stressed, the citizens of the European Union are “lucky” to live in democracy, in countries where diversity, social justice and borders are respected.

Zelensky was grateful for European help from the very moment the war broke out in his country. © Reuters

Some ideals that, for the president, are common with Ukraine. “We all have a different story but we have one in common: we are Europeans,” Zelenski said.

Similarly, the leader assured that Ukraine and Europe share a common future. One that would be cut short by a Russian victory, a country that has been supplied with weapons by totalitarian countries like Iran, according to the president.

Zelensky was categorical. “Ukraine will belong to the European Union,” he assured. A statement that came after a positive evaluation of the changes that the block has been making.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian president thanked not only the European leaders, but also all the people who have supported his country. “Thank you for his brave actions,” he noted.

London and Paris had already received the Ukrainian president. In the United Kingdom Zelensky met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While in France he did it with President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In both meetings he took the opportunity to demand more weapons.

