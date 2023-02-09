Zelensky in Brussels, Prime Minister Meloni meets the Ukrainian leader

Handshake and a warm hug between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskywho met after the European leader attended the European Council plenary.

Zelensky in Brussels, the European Parliament: “Welcome home”

“Welcome home, welcome to the EU“: thus the President of the European Council, Charles Michael welcomed in Brussels, together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Volodymyr Zelensky. Today, February 9, the Ukrainian president will participate in the summit of EU heads of state and government. Her arrival in the company of the French president has, however, aroused criticism from the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “Macron’s invitation to Paris was inopportune. Our strength must be unity.”

First, however, Zelensky attended the extraordinary session of the European Parliament, convened precisely on the occasion of his visit to the capital. “A historic day for Europe – said the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola, opening the plenary session – We know the sacrifice that your people have endured for Europe and we must honor it not only with words but also with deeds”. And again: “With funds for your people, with help in rebuilding and training your troops. With military equipment and defense systems. And, now, states must quickly consider, as a next step, providing the long-range systems and jets needed to protect the freedoms that too many have taken for granted,” Metsola added.

The hemicycle of the European Parliament welcomed the Ukrainian president to thunderous applause.

Subscribe to the newsletter

