Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on Konchalovsky, Rudkovskaya and 196 other figures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against 198 Russian-connected cultural figures, journalists and bloggers. This is reported RIA News.

The list includes actor Yegor Beroev, critic Sergei Sosedov, director Andrey Konchalovsky, producer Yana Rudkovskaya and journalist Semyon Pegov, as well as TV presenter Angelina Vovk, journalist Pavel Zarubin, writer and blogger Dmitry Puchkov, and general director of the First public Orthodox TV channel Spas Boris Korchevnikov .

According to Decree No. 23/2023 “On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 15, 2023 “On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)”, restrictive measures for 10 years will also be in force in regarding the Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko.

It is clarified that the list of sanctions includes the blocking of assets, the restriction of trade operations, the partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, as well as the prevention of the export of capital outside this country, along with the suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, a complete or partial ban on committing securities transactions. In addition, those on the sanctions list will be prohibited from transferring technology, rights to objects of intellectual property rights. It will be forbidden to have educational or sports contacts with them, broadcast entertainment programs. In addition, they will be deprived of state awards.