Zelensky imposed sanctions against Sportloto and a number of Russian bookmakers and individuals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions against the Russian state lottery Sportloto, a number of Russian-linked bookmakers and individuals from Russia. The corresponding decree was published on website his office.

The document notes that such bookmakers as Sportbet, Betsiti and Matchbet fell under the sanctions. The measures involve blocking the assets of organizations in Ukraine, restricting trade operations, stopping the fulfillment of economic obligations, and other solutions.

In total, the sanctions affected 120 individuals and 287 legal entities. Most of the individuals are Russian citizens, but measures have also been taken against representatives of Cyprus, Great Britain, Poland, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Earlier, Zelensky imposed sanctions against the companies of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Restrictions began to operate against such organizations as Concord Management and Consulting, Concord M, Food Plant, Federal News Agency and PMC Wagner Center.