President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the application of sanctions against several TV channels: 112 Ukraine and regional channels under its logo, as well as NewsOne. The corresponding decree was published on website head of state.

After his decree, the TV channels stopped broadcasting.

The restrictive measures for five years included the TV and radio company 112, TV Vybor, Ariadna TV, Novy Format TV, Partner TV and Leader TV, as well as Novosti 24 Chas (NewsOne ) and the New Communications enterprise (ZIK TV channel).

“To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021” On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), “the decree says. According to the document, personal sanctions were also imposed on a deputy from the Opposition platform – For life “Taras Kozak, who owns the media holding” Novosti “. In relation to him for a period of five years is imposed a restriction on the right to use and dispose of his property. Among other things, he is prohibited from withdrawing capital from Ukraine.

Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to inform the European Union and the United States about the imposition of sanctions, as well as “to raise before them the question of applying similar restrictive measures.”

On February 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he hopes sooner or later to receive an invitation from American leader Joe Biden to a meeting at the White House. According to him, he needs to discuss in Washington a number of important issues related to security in Europe.