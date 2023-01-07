President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on new sanctions against Russian show business figures, thereby putting into effect the earlier decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). The document was published on Saturday, January 7, on the website of the Ukrainian leader.

Pop singers Mikhail Shufutinsky, Philip Kirkorov, Lolita Milyavskaya, Irina Allegrova, Dima Bilan, Lyubov Uspenskaya, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Yevgeny Petrosyan, comedian and actor Mikhail Galustyan and others were sanctioned.

Also on the “black list” are TV presenter, ex-citizen of Ukraine Zhanna Badoeva and Ukrainian football player Anatoly Tymoshchuk, who now works as a coach at Zenit St. Petersburg.

In October last year, the government of Ukraine agreed on a new sanctions list for individuals and legal entities from Russia. It included more than 3.6 thousand individuals and legal entities, including politicians, businessmen, artists, as well as banks and enterprises in various fields.

Sanctions pressure on Russia intensified after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.