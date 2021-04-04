President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo, Volga-Dnepr and 77 other enterprises. The decree of the Ukrainian leader was published on Sunday, April 4, at website head of state.

Restrictions were applied to the Russian SNABKOM and the Special Production and Technical Base Zvezdochka, the Speagregat plant, the Molot-Mechanika Plant, and the Sevastopol machine-building enterprise Sevmormash-2M. Also, sanctions were imposed against the Russian ship repair center “Dalzavod” and the Sevastopol aggregate plant.

In addition, Ukrainian and several foreign enterprises fell under the sanctions.

The restrictions will affect, in particular, blocking of assets, complete cessation of trade operations, transit of resources, transportation and flights through the territory of Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations.

As the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov noted, the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo, if it is closed in Kiev, can be moved to the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk or Lugansk people’s republics.

In a conversation with “RIA NewsThe senator noted that the imposition of restrictions on Rossotrudnichestvo is immoral due to the large number of Russians living in Ukraine. According to the parliamentarian, these people are deprived of the opportunity to communicate with representatives of Russian culture.

The Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev called on the eve to respond to Kiev’s steps, but not by closing the Ukrainian cultural center in Moscow. The parliamentarian stressed that “contacts between people, primarily humanitarian, should not suffer from the idiocy of the Ukrainian authorities.”

According to him, the Russian House in Kiev continued to work in recent years, despite the efforts of the radicals, and was in demand among the local population.

At the end of March, it became known that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was ready to consider the issue of banning the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Kiev after the organization named Taras Shevchenko a Russian-Ukrainian writer.