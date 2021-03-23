Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions against the online publication Lenta.ru and other Russian media outlets. He signed the corresponding decree on Tuesday, March 23rd. The text of the document is available on the official website head of state.

Restrictive measures for a period of three years will also affect the TASS agency, MIA Rossiya Segodnya, the news portals Gazeta.ru and Utro.ru, and the aggregator SMI2.

We are talking about blocking assets, limiting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, limiting or terminating the provision of telecommunications services and the use of public telecommunications networks. Other restrictions will also be applied, including the suspension of financial transactions, the prohibition of Internet providers to provide users with services for accessing resources.

The Ukrainian leader put into effect the country’s Security Council decision on restrictions. Among the persons who fell under the sanctions were the first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexander Gorovoy, member of the Federation Council Lyudmila Narusova, senators Oleg Tsepkin, Irina Rukavishnikova, Alexander Karlin, officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and other departments.

Sanctions were also imposed on three French MEPs. Additional materials to the decree say that restrictive measures have been extended in relation to 81 companies and 26 individuals.