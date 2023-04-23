Another package of personal economic sanctions against Russian citizens was introduced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, April 22. The relevant decrees are posted on the website of the Ukrainian leader.

“To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 22, 2023 “On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),” the documents say.

The first package of sanctions is directed against 40 people, including 25 Russians. Sanctions for a period of 10 years provide for the blocking of assets, a ban on participation in privatization on the territory of Ukraine, the suspension of economic and financial obligations, and more.

Zelenskiy’s second decree lists measures against 322 Russian defense and high-tech companies. They are designed for a period of 10 years and include the blocking of assets and the cessation of trade operations, the complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine and other restrictive steps.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, called the sanctions imposed by Zelensky on the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation of no significance. She stressed that “the regular political convulsions of a reflective carpet clown” cannot cause a serious reaction.

A week earlier, on April 15, the President of Ukraine put into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of personal sanctions against Russian citizens. He signed two decrees that mention 433 individuals. Restrictive measures were also introduced against 241 legal entities from the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on April 1, Zelensky imposed sanctions on 33 Russians and 225 Russian companies. The restrictions include, inter alia, freezing of assets, cessation of trading operations, cancellation of licenses and other restrictions, 11 measures in total. The former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, also fell under the sanctions.

The sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation increased after the start of a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to shelling.