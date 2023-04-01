Zelensky imposed sanctions on 225 Russian companies and 33 citizens of the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, April 1, imposed sanctions on 225 Russian companies and 33 citizens of the Russian Federation. The corresponding decree is posted on website the president’s office.

The document specifies that the sanctions against 33 individuals will be in effect for ten years. Restrictive measures include the freezing of assets, the cessation of trading operations and the revocation of licenses. In total, 11 such measures appear on the list.

Restrictions against legal entities will also be valid for 10 years.

Earlier it was reported that a petition appeared on the website of the office of the President of Ukraine calling for the termination of the Budapest Memorandum, as well as the return of the status of a nuclear state.