President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the indefinite extension of large-scale sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. The corresponding decree was published on website head of state.

In particular, the decision concerns the Russian media – NTV, Channel One, MIA Rossiya Segodnya, TNT and Zvezdy.

The sanctions targeted the heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, as well as a number of Russian citizens.

Sanctions include blocking assets, stopping trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine and other restrictions provided by law. The sanctions were imposed indefinitely.

On May 14, a regular meeting of the NSDC was held under the chairmanship of Zelensky. It was decided to introduce new economic restrictions, in particular, against thieves in law and foreign citizens who are crime bosses.

In March, Zelenskiy imposed sanctions against the online publication Lenta.ru and other Russian media outlets. Restrictive measures for a period of three years also affected the TASS agency, MIA Rossiya Segodnya, the news portals Gazeta.ru and Utro.ru, and the aggregator SMI2. Among the individuals who have come under the sanctions are the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia Alexander Gorovoy, member of the Federation Council Lyudmila Narusova, senators Oleg Tsepkin, Irina Rukavishnikova, Alexander Karlin, and other officials.