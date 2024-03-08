Ukraine, Zelensky calls Italy to war: “It will be up to you to intervene…”

Volodymyr Zelensky he doesn't mince words. “If Ukraine fallsthe Russia Surely will attack NATO“, says the president interviewed by Vespa on Rai 1, “and Italy would be forced to intervene”. And he asks for weapons, even long-range missiles, which “in any case we will only use in the occupied territories”, he adds to dispel German concerns. Then referring to the missiles fell two days ago near the site of his meeting with the Greek prime minister, he asks: “If Giorgia Meloni had been with me in Odessa what would the pro-Russians in Italy have said?”.

“A truce in the war – continues Zelensky from Vespa – it would lead not to peace, but to one even more dangerous situation for us Ukrainians and for you Europeans. A break would help Putin For strengthenbecause he is the first to need it, must find new soldiers and new weapons to replace everything it has lost on our territory. It would happen like in 2014when the ceasefire was useful to him to prepare for the new war”.

TO ParisMeanwhile, the president Macron – reports Il Corriere della Sera – he met opposition representatives showing them maps of Ukraine and explaining that there must be no limits to support in Kiev. Remarks that received Dmitry's response Medvedevnumber two of the Russian Security Council: “This means that Russia no longer has any red lines either“, he wrote on X.