Zelensky to the Security Council, try Russia for war crimes. If the UN speaks only, it must be dismantled

“The Russian military and their commanders must be tried for war crimes”. Volodymyr said so Zelensky toUn. And again: “Russian soldiers shot and killed women outside their homes when they called for help. They killed entire families, adults and children, and tried to burn their bodies. I address you on behalf of the people who honor every day the memory of the dead and the memory of the civilians who died, shot in the back of the head after being tortured. Some of them were shot in the streets “, his words in a very harsh speech to UN Security Councilin which he denounced that the Russians killed civilians a Bucha “just pleasure”. “They cut limbs, cut throats, raped women, killed in front of their children. Their tongues were ripped out only because the attacker didn’t hear what he wanted to hear from them”, added Zelensky, according to whom “these are terrorist actions “. “If you have empty words and can’t do anything for us”, then “the option is to dismantle the United Nations”, she thunders at the organization that “is not giving security guarantees”.

Court “on the model of NUREMBERG” to try those responsible for crimes committed in Ukraine

The asked Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the United Nations Security Council. “The Russian generals who give the orders must be brought to justice and immediately tried for war crimes in Ukraine,” Zelensky explained.

Air attack on Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kiev, the images of the buildings destroyed by the bombs

In the images the rubble of the air attack a Borodyankaon the outskirts of Kiev.

Zelensky, Bucha just one of the war crimes examples

In Ukraine there Russia “he is committing the worst war crimes since World War II”. The Ukrainian president said so Zelensky in his speech to UN Security Council, explaining that what happened in Bucha is just one example of what is happening in numerous other places in the country. “We have evidence, there are satellite images” that show what really happened during the attacks on Bucha“we can conduct full and transparent investigations.”

Ukraine, civilian cars destroyed along the roads of Bucha and Borodyanka





Ukraine, a children’s hospital hit by Russian bombs

Ukrainian army claims that banned cluster bombs were dropped by Russians on the city of Mykolaiv: it would have been a children’s hospital also hit and there would be several victims, including children. Alarm sirens went off almost all over Ukraine this morning.

Zelensky announced that today he will turn to the UN Security Council Regarding the massacres of civilians in Bucha, the speech at the UN headquarters should begin at 10:00, New York time, 16 in Italy. Yesterday the Ukrainian president visited the city, accusing the Russian soldiers of being “butchers”. A torture chamber was also found, with the corpses of 5 civilians with their hands tied behind their backs. Biden calls for a trial of Putin for war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces “of killing and torturing more than 300 civilians” in the city of Bucha, the town on the outskirts of Kiev abandoned in recent days by soldiers from Moscow and where evidence was discovered of what Kiev considers Russian war crimes. “We just started an investigation about everything the occupiers have done, “Zelensky said in the new message to the country.

“At the moment, there is information on more than three hundred people killed and tortured in Bucha alone. It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the entire city is checked. And this is just a city “.” It turns out that the number of casualties made by the Russians could be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities: what the occupiers have done in many villages in the liberated areas of Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy regions, not seen since the Nazi occupation 80 years ago “, added Zelensky, who promised that “everything is being done to find the Russian soldiers involved in these crimes”.

Zelensky: “The Russians will try to hide the traces of the crimes”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that, now that the world has learned of the crimes committed in the Kiev region, Russian soldiers will try to hide the traces of their actions. He said it in the new video message to the country. “We must also be aware that following the announcement of the mass murder of civilians in the Kiev region, occupants may have a different attitude against their crimes in another part of our country.

They are already trying to hide their guilt in the mass murders in Mariupol. They’ll do dozens of interviews, re-edited tapes, kill people on purpose so that it looks like someone else killed them. Probably now the occupiers will try to hide the traces of their crimes. They didn’t do it in Bucha when they retired, but in another area it’s probably possible “.

Zelensky informs von der Leyen about Bucha events and thanks for EU assistance

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. According to reports from the Ukrainian head of state, the president was “informed of inhuman crimes committed by the aggressors in the suburbs of Kiev “, a clear reference to the bodies of civilians found especially in Bucha following the withdrawal of the Russian military.

“We agreed that all guilty must be punished! “, Zelensky added on Twitter.” I appreciated the speed of the EU in providing financial and technical assistance to a joint investigative group “, concluded the Ukrainian president. Ukraine: Zelensky,” 300 killed in Bucha, elsewhere it will be ‘ worse”.