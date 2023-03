Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks about joining the EU after meeting with the President of the European Parliament. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed this Saturday (4) the hope that negotiations for accession to the European Union (EU) will begin this year. The statement came after a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Lviv, west of the country.

“Ukraine aspires to complete the implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations as soon as possible and start negotiations for EU membership this year,” the Ukrainian president wrote after the meeting on his Telegram channel. Furthermore, he thanked Metsola for his “leadership” in supporting Ukraine and for the “important decisions” taken by the European Parliament, in particular the resolution supporting the decision to grant Ukraine candidate country status.

In turn, the President of the European Parliament sent a message of perseverance from her account on the social network Twitter. “Over the last year I have learned a lot from Ukraine. But perhaps the most important lesson is the one formulated by (Ukrainian poet) Taras Shevchenko: ‘keep fighting and you are sure to win.’ peace and freedom as it is in life,” he wrote.

Zelensky traveled to Lviv to attend an international conference on existing mechanisms for prosecuting the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and Metsola came to the city after visiting Kiev, where he met with Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and pledged that cooperation between parliaments “will continue to strengthen”.