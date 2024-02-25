Zelensky added, during a press conference in Kiev: “I hope this will happen in the spring. We must not lose this diplomatic initiative.”

For his part, Andriy Yermak, director of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Sunday that Ukraine and its Western partners may invite Russia to attend a peace summit in the future to discuss ending the war that has been ongoing for two years, on Kiev's terms.

Yermak said Switzerland would host a summit to discuss Zelensky's peace vision, which could be delivered to Russia during a second meeting later.

He said during a televised conference in Kiev: “There may be a situation in which we together invite representatives of the Russian Federation to present the plan to them in the event that whoever represents the aggressor country at that time wants to truly end this war and return to a just peace.”

Zelensky presented the peace formula for the first time at the G20 summit in November 2022. It calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the complete withdrawal of Russian forces.

Kiev said that it would not hold any dialogue with Moscow until after the departure of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

As for the Kremlin, it confirms that there is no current basis for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and that the peace plan proposed by Kiev is unreasonable because it excludes Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine in February 2022, sparking a full-scale war.