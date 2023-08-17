Zelensky said that he discussed at the meeting the rates for the supply of UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his TelegramThe channel reported that he had held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander, which discussed the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the course of hostilities.

According to the report, the commanders reported to the head of state on the situation in the eastern and southern directions, and he spoke with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and representatives of the Ministry of Defense about ammunition.

“Deputy Prime Minister [Михаил] Fedorov and Gosspetssvyaz about drones and our technological capabilities in general,” Zelensky added.