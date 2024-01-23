Peskov called Kyiv's territorial claims to Russia a way to hide problems

The decree of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Russian territories inhabited by Ukrainians is an attempt to camouflage the problems of Kyiv’s politics. This was stated by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president urged not to treat such initiatives as stupidity.

No, this is not stupidity, this is probably an attempt to somehow camouflage the problems that the Kyiv regime is accumulating. Zelensky has really big problems, and it seems like he should have already understood what needs to be done to stop it all, but he doesn’t want to Dmitry PeskovKremlin representative

Peskov said that Zelensky wants to be like Putin

The Kremlin representative expressed his opinion on the policy currently being pursued by the Ukrainian leader. According to Peskov, Zelensky’s actions lead to more and more people in Ukraine realizing that Kyiv is doing something wrong.

Peskov suggested that Zelensky wants to secure “absolutely dominant support” to be like Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the press secretary of the Russian President states that Zelensky is not succeeding, and more and more supporters are beginning to be critical of Kyiv’s actions.

Zelensky was warned about the consequences of the scandalous decree on territories

On January 22, Zelensky signed a decree “On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians.” In his opinion, the document will be “the return of the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future.” It talks about six regions – Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions.

Photo: Konstantin Chalabov / RIA Novosti

The new law is counterproductive and could lead to the formulation of a tough position on protecting the rights of Russians on the territory of Ukraine itself, warned Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Crimes in Kyiv.

Permanent Representative of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the region Georgy Muradov also criticized the law. In his opinion, the new decree is a meaningless and politically illiterate document. He emphasized that Russia, without “Zelensky’s efforts,” can provide the residents of its territories with basic rights. According to Muradov, the Ukrainian authorities will never be able to divide the united people of Russia into warring camps.