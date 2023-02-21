“I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles and that tanks have never arrived in the garden of his house”, said the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a joint press conference in Kiev, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , he replied when asked to comment on the critical statements that the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, has reserved for him in recent days. “No one has killed his relatives – he added – and he never had to get up at three in the morning because of the blackouts to do the laundry and prepare food for his children”



00:51