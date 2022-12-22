Zelensky handed the Ukrainian flag to Speaker Pelosi after his speech in the US Congress

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky handed over the flag of Ukraine to the US congressmen after his speech in the US Congress. The broadcast was on YouTube-channel edition of The Washington Post.

The broadcast footage shows how Zelensky handed over the flag to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. According to him, the flag was handed over to him by servicemen from the combat zone in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). In response, he received a box with an American flag.

Zelensky’s speech lasted about half an hour and consisted mainly of slogans about US leadership and assurances of Ukraine’s victory. Those present almost every phrase of his met with standing ovations.

Zelensky arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 21. He said that his visit was made possible by the restoration of control over the situation in Ukraine with the use of Western military assistance.

In Washington, the Ukrainian leader held talks with US President Joe Biden, following which the politicians spoke at a joint press conference.