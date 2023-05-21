President of Ukraine Zelensky handed over the list of desired weapons to the President of South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky had handed him a list of items he wanted “non-lethal weapons” and Seoul would “carefully consider the list.” Writes about it RIA News.

Yun Sok-yeol did not specify whether Seoul is going to provide Ukraine with arms assistance. At the same time, he promised that he would study the list.

Yoon Sok-yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky first met in person on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. The South Korean leader himself said that he would be ready to change his policy regarding the supply of weapons to Kyiv, subject to “intensification of Russian attacks on civilians.”