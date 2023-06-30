Today, Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his senior military leaders to reinforce the military sector in the north of the country.

He said that a meeting of the government and military leaders also received a report from the Ukrainian intelligence and security forces about the situation in Belarus, which borders Ukraine’s northern borders.

This directive comes after the arrival of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, to Belarus.

Zelensky explained, via the Telegram application, “the decision … is for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (Valery) Zaluzhny and the Commander of the ‘North’ (Serhiy) Nayef to implement a set of measures to strengthen this trend.”

Zelensky did not mention Prigozhin in the brief Telegram post.

Prigozhin flew from Russia to exile in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that ended a rebellion by Wagner fighters in Russia on Saturday.

The Ukrainian President confirmed that the meeting also discussed the situation in other areas on the frontlines, the supply of ammunition and missiles, and the progress of the Ukrainian forces.