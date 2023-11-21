Zelensky: The US needs to produce more weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to create jobs

The US should produce more weapons for Kyiv because it will help provide jobs for Americans and Ukrainians. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky made this call in an interview with the TV channel Fox News.

He emphasized the readiness of the Ukrainian side for joint production of weapons. “When you produce for Ukraine and with Ukraine, you produce with the Americans. Therefore, most of the production will be deployed in your states, different states, and also in Ukraine. These are jobs for Americans and Ukrainians,” the head of state noted.

American arms manufacturers have encountered difficulty fulfilling orders amid the Ukrainian and Palestinian-Israeli conflicts. Thus, the US Department of Defense had to send tens of thousands of 155 mm artillery shells intended for Ukraine to Israel.