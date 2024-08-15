The Wall Street Journal published this Thursday (15) a report on how the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany, in September 2022 was planned, claiming that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, initially approved the plan, but later tried to cancel it, without success.

The report, titled “A drunken night on a rented yacht: the true story of the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage,” was published a day after Germany issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland over alleged links to the sabotage of the pipeline through which Russia transports gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

According to the newspaper, the attack, described as one of the “most audacious acts of sabotage in modern history,” was planned at a meeting of “a handful of high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and businessmen” to “toast their country’s remarkable success in thwarting Russia’s invasion” of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Buoyed by alcohol and patriotic fervor, someone suggested a radical next step: destroying Nord Stream,” says the report, which recalls that there was speculation that US intelligence, the theory of Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, was behind the explosion of the pipeline with three underwater explosions.

The “real story,” according to the paper, is that private entrepreneurs financed the operation, carried out by a group of six people sailing aboard the Andromeda, a 50-foot recreational yacht they had chartered in Germany. Among them were four civilian divers and a woman, “whose presence helped create the illusion that they were a group of friends on a pleasure cruise,” the report notes.

The plan cost about $300,000 and was overseen by a serving general with special operations experience who reported to the then-commander in chief of the Ukrainian military, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhniy, according to the Journal investigation, which spoke to one of the participants and three other people familiar with the operation, among other sources.

“The CIA warned Zelensky’s office to halt the operation, according to U.S. officials. The Ukrainian president then ordered Zaluzhniy to halt the operation, according to Ukrainian officials and officials familiar with the conversation, as well as Western intelligence officials. But the general ignored the order and his team modified the original plan, these people said,” the report said.

The Wall Street Journal noted that, to corroborate the information, it exchanged messages with Zaluzhniy, Ukraine’s current ambassador to the United Kingdom, and also spoke with a senior Ukrainian intelligence official (SBU). Both denied the veracity of the information.

Zelensky “did not approve the implementation of such actions on the territory of third countries and did not issue relevant orders,” the consulted Ukrainian intelligence source emphasized.

The newspaper indicated that the account given by the sabotage participants was partially corroborated by a nearly two-year German police investigation, which it detailed did not “directly link President Zelensky to the clandestine operation.”

The WSJ identified one of those recruited for the operation as Roman Chervinsky, a decorated colonel who previously served in Ukraine’s main security and intelligence service, the SBU, and who is currently on trial in Ukraine on unrelated charges.

In July, the newspaper adds, he was released on bail after more than a year in detention and, when contacted, he refused to comment on the Nord Stream case, saying he was not authorized to do so.

In addition to the American newspaper, the results of an investigation into the Nord Stream bombing carried out by the German public broadcaster ARD, the Süddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Die Zeit were released on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, Germany issued an arrest warrant for a diving instructor identified as “Vladimir S.”, but the warrant was not executed by Poland, although Warsaw and Berlin are debating the suspect’s future.

“Vladimir S.” and two other Ukrainian citizens, responsible for a diving school and identified as “Ewgen U.” and “his wife Svetlana,” are allegedly involved in the sabotage, according to the German press investigation.

