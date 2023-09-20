Zelensky thunders at the UN: “You must do more for peace. Moscow holds a seat illegally”

President Zelensky is involved in the UN Security Council, which has called a session dedicated to Ukraine, in the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. From the beginning of the meeting the Russia raised some procedural issues, contesting the decision to leave the first opening speech to the Ukrainian president – at the head of a non-member state of the UN body – instead of the fifteen, as per protocol.

However, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, rotating president of the UN Security Council, did not accept the Russian objection and Zelensky was able to open the debate as expected. “The UN can do more for peace” declares the President of Ukraine, arguing on theRussia’s aggression “which for some reason is still present here at the UN Security Council and holds the seat illegally“, complains Zelensky. “Most of the world recognizes the truth about this war. There have been 574 days of pain, loss and struggle” since the invasion began, in which Moscow has killed at least “tens of thousands of Ukrainians and turned millions into refugees.”

Guterres defends Zelensky’s position: “Moscow has violated the Charter and is guilty of unspeakable crimes”

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, promptly followed up on Zelensky’s statements by calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “clear violation of the United Nations Charter” and highlighting the ‘shocking’ crimes perpetrated by Moscow: “Evidence of widespread human rights violations has been documented, including conflict-related sexual violence, arbitrary detentions, summary executions, mostly by Russia, and the forcible transfer of Ukrainian civilians, including children, to territory under Russian control or to Russia,” the Secretary General explained, adding: “These documents are vital to holding to account the accountability that is central to all human rights violations.”, he added. And then: “This war is already causing endless suffering, its continuation risks a further dangerous escalation. There is no alternative to dialogue, diplomacy and a just peace” From here the urgent warning that the Russians immediately cease their attacks against civilians.

Zelensky raised the issue then exposing his peace plan: “The complete withdrawal of Russian troops, including the Black Sea Fleet and mercenary and paramilitary forces, from the entire Ukrainian national territory recognized by the international community, therefore including Crimea”. This is the request of the Ukrainian president, with firm tones and a “non-negotiable” proposition.

UN Security Council, the Russian representative mocks Zelensky: “It is not the stage for an actor’s stand-up show”

Russia, for its part, responded through its own permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, defining the ongoing meeting of the Security Council in which the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke as a “show”. “The organization’s working order is violated to please a delegation,” the diplomat declared in his speech. “An attempt is being made to turn the UN Security Council into a stage for an actor’s stand-up show.” he denounced, referring to Zelensky’s past as a comedian, commenting “we are not against the participation of the Ukrainian president but this must happen according to the rules”.

AND speaking of rules, the irreverent intervention of the Russian delegate serves as an assist to the Ukrainian president who adds to the matter: “It is the veto power in the UN Security Council, possessed by a few countries and badly used by Russia, which blocks the UN”, recalling that his nation “courageously defends its independence and needs help and must rely on its own army, and must consider its army its line of defense, not the UN charter.” For these reasons, Zelensky asked that the general assembly, in addition to removing Moscow’s veto power, remove it from the council, otherwise “it is impossible to stop the war with the aggressor’s veto.”

Indeed, according to the Ukrainian president “All membership of the Security Council should be suspended when a member country resorts to aggression to attack another country,” concluded Zelensky.

