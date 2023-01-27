Zelensky at the Sanremo Festival: when war becomes a show

“A news that moves a while political debate is participation, scheduled for February 11, al San Remo Festival of the Ukrainian President Zelensky. It seems, on the other hand, that it was he who a ask for this media space during the meeting-interview with Bruno Vespa. There Rai invited him: lawfulhowever, I am perplexed by the fact that Zelensky accepted. After all, he has accustomed us, during these months, to a certain spectacularization of the war and of his personal and family life, with his wife, looking for visibility, media exposure. We have seen him in, let’s say, the most unexpected places: he took part in the Venice Film Festival, at the Cannes Film Festival a few days ago the Golden Globe “.

the “scratch” by Annalisa Chirico this week is dedicated to Zelensky. There is controversy over the presence of the Ukrainian leader at the Sanremo Festival 2023. “The President Zelensky wants to be there, even on glossy covers. That Rai invited him, I repeat, is legitimate. But, Is it normal for a president of a country at war to want to participate and speak at the National Popular Song Festival?”, continues Chirico.

“Is there or not a theme of opportunity? Is there or not a theme of gravitas? Even when roles are covered, in particularly disastrous and dramatic junctures such as that of a country at war. Look, war is not that of the tanks we talk about, the war is what we fight. The war waged in Ukraine, where Ukrainian citizens die every day. Bombed-out buildings that we see gutted, families that lose a husband, families that lose a father: it is a drama war. We, here in Italy, at least those of my generation, don’t even remember our fathers, our grandparents do”.

“But, war is not a pun. And, so it really puzzles me, this continues hunger Of visibility media, even in the worst situations. In situations that clearly clash with the noise of war. The national popular song festival is the national popular song festival and clearly a moment of lightness, it is a moment of entertainment, which lightens the lives of Italians every year. Is this the place to intervene in combat gear when representing a people afflicted by the war of combat every day?”.

