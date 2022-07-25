26 July 2022 00:55
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked a prominent military commander in eastern Ukraine, following the loss of large swaths of territory to Russia.
Zelensky, by decree, removed Hrihori Hallahan from his position and appointed Viktor Horenko in his place.
Major General Hallahan, 44, had been commanding special operations forces in Donetsk and Luhansk regions since August 2020.
Following the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, Kyiv completely lost control of the Luhansk region. Russian forces also controlled about 50% of Donetsk region.
Zelensky recently fired several high-ranking security officials and the prosecutor as part of a large-scale purge of the security services.
Source: agencies
