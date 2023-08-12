In an unexpected move to try to eradicate entrenched corruption in the ranks of the Army, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky announced on August 11 the dismissal of all those responsible for the regional military recruitment offices in Ukraine. These centers have become the epicenter of corruption scandals, where top officials have been accused of accepting bribes from individuals seeking to avoid conscription.

“The system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and wartime bribery are treasonous“Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski said through his social networks.

The president, elected in 2019 on a promise to fight systemic corruption, was firm in his decision, emphasizing that the recruitment system must be run by people who understand the seriousness of the war.

The measure was taken after the disclosure of 112 ongoing criminal cases against officials of the recruitment officespointing out practices such as illicit enrichment and taking bribes.

A Ukrainian serviceman shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a national flag with the emblem of the Special Operations Forces at a gas station in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 29, 2023. © via Reuters – Presidential Press of Ukraine

Zelensky stressed the importance of new office leaders being individuals with experience at the front or those who lost their health or limbs in service but kept their dignity intact. These changes would be subjected to rigorous security controls before his appointment, the president announced.

In addition, Zelenski took the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the fight against corruption in other spheres of the Government.

Corruption hangs over the Ukrainian Army

The latent problem of corruption in Ukraine’s recruitment system became apparent last June, when an investigation into Levhen Borysovthe Odessa regional recruiting commissioner, sparking a major scandal.

The investigation reported millions of dollars worth of real estate and luxury vehicles, allegedly owned by members of Borysov’s family in Spain. The commissioner denied any wrongdoing, saying he had nothing to do with what his family acquired. After the report, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation and its security service detained dozens of recruiting board staff suspected of bribery and corruption.

After the report, the State Investigative Office of Ukraine and its security service Several recruiting board staff members suspected of bribery and corruption were detained.

However, this represents just one of the many instances that have emerged in recent months. In a statement on July 26, Defense Undersecretary Oleksandr Pavluk revealed that the special group dedicated to investigating these entities registered 2,300 reports covering a variety of allegations.

a double battle

Ukraine finds itself at a challenging crossroads, facing both a Russian invasion and a years-long fight against corruption. As missiles rain down on cities, troops fight back and citizens fight for their lives, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies continue their task of strengthening institutions and recovering embezzled funds.

In December 2022, anti-corruption agencies revived investigations that had been waiting for years. One case in particular involves an official scheme that would have led electricity consumers to pay more than $1 billion more. Another example was the alleged theft of more than $350 million in assets and funds from a state oil company.

The streets of Izium, a town retaken by Ukraine six months ago, still have bullet marks on their buildings. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

This fight against corruption that Zelensky has promised is essential to ensure the confidence of Western partners who planned to invest tens of billions of dollars in rebuilding the country in the coming years. On the other hand, it is essential for the long-term goal of eventual membership in the European Union.

While the obstacles are considerable, both the United States and the European Union recognized the importance of supporting Ukraine in its quest for transparency and justice. However, shared concern remains that international donors have yet to establish a unified strategy to ensure that recovery funds could be effectively monitored amid progress in the fight against corruption.

With information from AP, Reuters and EFE