Zelensky fires head of National Security and Defense Council

It was the second important change in the security area promoted by the President of Ukraine in a month and a half: at the beginning of February, he had changed the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, fired this Tuesday (26) the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, whose position will be occupied by the until now head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Litvinenko.

According to decrees signed by Zelensky, Oleg Ivashchenko, who was previously deputy head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR), will take over foreign intelligence.

Danilov was appointed head of the National Security and Defense Council on October 3, 2019, while Litvinenko has headed foreign intelligence since July 23, 2021. Zelensky did not reveal the reasons for Danilov's dismissal.

In 2022, some media outlets wrote that Danilov was getting into increasing conflicts with Zelensky's chief of staff Andrii Yermak and a number of the president's other close associates, so that he was gradually pushed out of the president's zone of influence.

Among the most notable changes recently introduced by Zelensky is the February 8 dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after contradicting the president in several public statements. His position was taken over by Oleksandr Sirski, until then commander of the Land Forces.