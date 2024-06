President of Ukraine announced replacement of the head of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces, Yuri Sodol, after criticism from the Azov Brigade | Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced in his address to the nation on Monday night (24) the dismissal of the head of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuri Sodol, after this commander was accused by a military officer of having caused the death of several of its soldiers.

“I have decided to replace the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuri Sodol, with Brigadier General Andri Gnatov,” Zelensky said in his speech.

Hours earlier, the head of the Azov brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, Bogdan Krotevich, announced that he had formally requested the opening of an investigation against a Ukrainian general, whom he accused of having “killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general.”

The Ukrainian press revealed that this is Sodol, whose appointment in February this year as commander of the Joint Forces was met with harsh criticism and accusations of incompetence.

“It is unacceptable that low-ranking officers are judged for losing observation posts, but the general is not held responsible for the loss of entire regions and thousands of soldiers,” Krotevich said.

The Azov Brigade is known for its neo-Nazi origins, which were one of the arguments used by the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion that began in February 2022, under the allegation of “denazifying” Ukraine.

According to information from the American think tank Institute for the Study of War, Gnatov served as deputy commander in the Ukrainian south from 2022 and played a key role in the liberation of the right-bank Kherson region.

He also commanded the defense of Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region (eastern Ukraine), which ultimately fell into Russian hands in 2023. (With EFE Agency)