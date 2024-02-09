Zelensky fired the head of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Shaptala, appointed Major General Bragilevich

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced that he fired the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Sergei Shaptala. His place will be taken by Major General Anatoly Bragilevich.

Based on the results of the meetings: first, he replaced the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I thank Lieutenant General Sergei Shaptala for his service during these two years of war. At the suggestion of Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky, he appointed Major General Anatoly Bargilevich as the new Chief of the General Staff Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky called the new head of the General Staff an experienced person

Vladimir Zelensky called the new head of the General Staff an experienced person who understands the tasks facing the state.

Experienced person – understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian goals Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The new head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Bragilevich, from 2020 to 2022 was the deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces for territorial defense, and from October 2023 he took the position of commander of the Defense Forces. He was awarded state orders of Ukraine – the Order of Bohdan Khmelnitsky II and III degrees, the Order of Daniil Galitsky.

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, has already identified the candidacies of his deputies

Zelensky also said that Commander-in-Chief Syrsky had already identified the candidacies of his deputies, but the names were not mentioned in the address.

Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrsky identified candidates for deputies, and I will sign the corresponding decrees. Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff have been appointed, all combat and professional guys, each with a clear knowledge of the front and the real needs of Ukrainian soldiers Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader said that the Minister of Defense, together with the new commander-in-chief, had conversations with partners from Germany, France and the United States. The parties discussed in detail supplies, filling shortages, shells, weapons, the politician specified.

Before this, it became known that Syrsky met with the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov and discussed logistics issues in the army, as well as the rotation of military personnel.

The minister also talked with the commander-in-chief about the formation of unmanned systems forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were created earlier by decree of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

What is known about personnel changes in the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

On February 8, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. According to the head of state, 2024 can only be successful if there are changes in the basis of the country's defense. Zaluzhny has led the Ukrainian army since July 2021.

The West expressed concerns about the dismissal of the commander-in-chief. Reuters called the decision to dismiss Valery Zaluzhny from the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a “huge gamble” by Zelensky. The authors justify this opinion with the situation on the front line.

Bloomberg said that Zaluzhny’s resignation carries political risks for Ukraine, since the ex-commander-in-chief is extremely popular among the population.

Alexander Syrsky, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was appointed the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the republic. After the start of the Russian special military operation, Syrsky commanded the defense of Kyiv and Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut), as well as the operation in the Kharkov region.

Syrsky’s candidacy is controversial; there is also a negative opinion about him, including in Ukraine. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Voloshin said that he was appointed because Vladimir Zelensky needs an obedient executor of his political will, who will not take into account human losses.

Retired Russian Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, in an interview with Lenta.ru, noted that the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the nicknames “Butcher” and “General – cargo 200” for a reason. According to him, wherever Syrsky commanded, bloody excesses occurred everywhere. Among the main failures, the expert named the battles in the area of ​​Debaltsevo and Artemovsk.

In addition, Syrsky is from Russia, his parents live in the Vladimir region and, as the Shot Telegram channel learned, they hide their relationship with their son.

It was also reported that Syrsky’s parents participate in the “Immortal Regiment”; his mother subscribes to patriotic public pages on social networks, including one with the title “I love you, Russia.”

After his appointment, the new commander-in-chief made his first statement. According to him, the main priority of the new command will be detailed planning of the actions of military command and control bodies, taking into account the needs of the front for Western weapons.

Instead of Syrsky, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Alexander Pavlyuk will become the new commander of the Ground Forces.

Also in Ukraine, they appointed the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, a recently created separate branch of the armed forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He became Colonel of the Ukrainian Army Vadim Sukharevsky.