President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the first Prime Minister Vitold Fokin from the post of deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for his position on the conflict in Donbass. This is reported on website office of the president.

“For the president, it is essential that everyone who is entrusted with performing functions on behalf of the state should always be guided in their activities and statements by the national interests of Ukraine and act fairly,” the message says.

Related materials “It is necessary to fry” Kiev decided to sue Moscow over Crimea and Donbass. What can this lead to?

Zelensky stated that Fokin backed down “from a fair assessment of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Earlier on September 30, the presidential office criticized Fokin after his statements in the Verkhovna Rada on ways to achieve peace in Donbass. The department said that they were “unpleasantly amazed” with words that do not coincide with “objective reality and political truth.”

Fokin believes that there are no signs of war with Russia in eastern Ukraine. In his opinion, the Russian authorities are demanding that Ukraine comply with specific provisions prescribed in the Minsk agreements. At the same time, the politician is sure that in order to resolve the conflict in the country, it is necessary to provide a special status for the entire territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Fokin, 87, agreed to join the TCG in August immediately after the Ukrainian delegation was led by the country’s first president, 86-year-old Leonid Kravchuk.