On November 17, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed decree No. 757/2023 on the dismissal of Alexander Tarasovsky from the post of deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

“To dismiss Alexander Alekseevich Tarasovsky from the post of deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine,” says the decree posted on the website of the Ukrainian president.

The reasons for the dismissal and the prospects for the dismissed official are not given.

The series of dismissals of Ukrainian officials from senior positions continues. So the country’s leadership is working to correct the situation with corruption in order to meet the requirements for potential states applicants for membership in the European Union.

On October 18, Vladimir Zelensky announced the results of a meeting with the participation of the new head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov. At the same time, the minister presented the updated leadership of the department and steps to improve its work.

On September 8, the Ukrainian government fired six deputy ministers of defense and the department’s secretary of state. Deputy Defense Ministers Vladimir Gavrilov, Vitaly Deinega, Anna Malyar, Rostislav Teodozievich, Denis Sharapov and Andrei Shevchenko, as well as Konstantin Vashchenko, who held the position of State Secretary of the department, were removed from their positions.