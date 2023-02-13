“The majority has always voted together, it is the opposition that has crumbled“

“Palazzo Chigi immediately replied yesterday evening, with a clear note. Support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is not in question, as confirmed by important representatives of Forza Italia, starting with the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani. The line of the government is clear, it is that and that remains”. The group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber Thomas Fotiinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus declassifying yesterday’s words at Berlusconi’s poll against the Ukrainian president Zelensky.

But Berlusconi is the head of Forza Italia, not someone who passes by chance… replies Foti. “I repeat, replied Palazzo Chigi. Period. Italy’s support for Ukraine is not in question, as it is written in the electoral program and as shown by all the parliamentary votes. The majority has always voted together, it is the opposition that has crumbled“. So how should Berlusconi’s words on Zelensky be read? “I repeat, as Palazzo Chigi immediately explained, Italy is at Ukraine’s side and the government’s line is and remains this. Point”, concludes Foti.

