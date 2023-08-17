Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization until November 15

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A picture provided by the press service of the President of Ukraine.
EFE/EPA/Office of the President of Ukraine
A picture provided by the press service of the President of Ukraine.
The night curfew came into effect from February 2022.
The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, today signed the corresponding decrees for the extension of martial law and general mobilization for three more months, until foreseeably next November 15.
The Ukrainian leader thus formalized the set of laws approved at the end of July by the Parliament, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, by which this situation is prolonged for 90 days, in response to the aggression of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian martial law gives authorities special powers to imposeFor example, night curfew in force throughout the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion, in February 2022.
When decreeing the mobilization, Ukraine it also prohibits all men of military age with less than three children from leaving the country and reserves the right to call them up if it deems it necessary.
EFE
