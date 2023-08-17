Thursday, August 17, 2023
Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization until November 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World
0
Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization until November 15

Zelensky

A picture provided by the press service of the President of Ukraine.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Office of the President of Ukraine

A picture provided by the press service of the President of Ukraine.

The night curfew came into effect from February 2022.

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, today signed the corresponding decrees for the extension of martial law and general mobilization for three more months, until foreseeably next November 15.

Zelensky

Zelenski reiterated that his country’s priority is full membership of NATO.

The Ukrainian leader thus formalized the set of laws approved at the end of July by the Parliament, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, by which this situation is prolonged for 90 days, in response to the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian martial law gives authorities special powers to imposeFor example, night curfew in force throughout the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion, in February 2022.

When decreeing the mobilization, Ukraine it also prohibits all men of military age with less than three children from leaving the country and reserves the right to call them up if it deems it necessary.

EFE

Joe Biden makes surprise visit to kyiv in support of Volodimir Zelensky

US President Joe Biden visited the Heavenly Hundred Memorial in kyiv with Ukrainian President Zelensky on a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2yP8_3-Rk

