Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his satisfaction for the rescue of 156 civilians from the Azovstal steel plant and other areas of the city of Mariupol, which have been under the weight of the fighting for weeks.

“Finally these people are completely safe,” Zelensky said in his video message, Tuesday evening, in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president explained that the evacuation process was prepared with great effort, with long negotiations and assistance from various mediators.

Zelensky added that more rescue operations are being prepared for the trapped, adding: “It’s complicated…but we need them all.”

It is noteworthy that the Russian forces imposed almost complete control of the coastal city of Mariupol, which was largely reduced to rubble.