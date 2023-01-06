President of Ukraine Zelensky announced the expectation of the start of negotiations on the country’s accession to the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union (EU) would soon begin. With his expectations shared in Telegram.

According to Zelensky, he discussed in detail the situation around the military conflict with Russia and the risks of its escalation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. As a result of the online meeting, the head of the Ukrainian state expects that negotiations on the accession of Ukraine will begin under the chairmanship of Sweden in the EU Council.

“This is a powerful motivator for our army and the general desire of our society. We believe that this will be a strong incentive for unity within the EU,” Zelensky said. He also invited Kristersson to Kyiv to continue the dialogue.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that Ukraine has a long and somewhat difficult path to the European Union, but the union will support Kyiv in this process.

On December 19, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed the opinion that all EU countries are ready to invest in the restoration of Ukraine after the conflict. For this, as the minister noted, it is necessary to create a special fund.